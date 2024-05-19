Anthony Gordon bombshell as Newcastle United 20-man squad v Brentford 'leaked' - photos

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 19th May 2024, 14:44 BST

Brentford v Newcastle United: The Magpies have arrived at the Gtech Community Stadium for the final Premier League match of the season.

Newcastle United are without Anthony Gordon for the final match of the Premier League season at Brentford (4pm kick-off).

Gordon hadn’t missed a match for Newcastle due to injury this season but had been suffering with his Achilles following a challenge from Sofyan Amrabat during the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals for The Magpies in all competitions this season.

But Eddie Howe’s side are boosted by the return of Callum Wilson to the squad after the striker missed the last two matches due to illness. The Newcastle boss has made four changes from the side that were beaten at Old Trafford in midweek as they look to keep their chances of European qualification alive.

Nick Pope comes into the starting line-up for the first time since December for Martin Dubravka while Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes replace Kieran Trippier, Elliot Anderson and Gordon respectively.

Newcastle must beat Brentford and Chelsea lose against AFC Bournemouth in order for them to finish sixth and guarantee European qualification. To finish in the top seven, The Magpies must at least equal Manchester United’s result against Brighton & Hove Albion.

A seventh-place finish would be enough for Europa Conference League qualification should Manchester United lose the FA Cup final to Manchester City later this month.

Here is Newcastle’s matchday squad for the match at Brentford...

1. GK: Nick Pope

Photo Sales

2. RB: Emil Krafth

Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Photo Sales

4. CB: Dan Burn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueBrentfordManchester UnitedCallum Wilson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.