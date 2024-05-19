Newcastle United are without Anthony Gordon for the final match of the Premier League season at Brentford (4pm kick-off).

Gordon hadn’t missed a match for Newcastle due to injury this season but had been suffering with his Achilles following a challenge from Sofyan Amrabat during the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals for The Magpies in all competitions this season.

But Eddie Howe’s side are boosted by the return of Callum Wilson to the squad after the striker missed the last two matches due to illness. The Newcastle boss has made four changes from the side that were beaten at Old Trafford in midweek as they look to keep their chances of European qualification alive.

Nick Pope comes into the starting line-up for the first time since December for Martin Dubravka while Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes replace Kieran Trippier, Elliot Anderson and Gordon respectively.

Newcastle must beat Brentford and Chelsea lose against AFC Bournemouth in order for them to finish sixth and guarantee European qualification. To finish in the top seven, The Magpies must at least equal Manchester United’s result against Brighton & Hove Albion.

A seventh-place finish would be enough for Europa Conference League qualification should Manchester United lose the FA Cup final to Manchester City later this month.