Newcastle United duo Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes are set for a Wembley Stadium showdown later this month.

Gordon was called up to the England squad for the first time for the friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium on March 23 and March 26 respectively. Guimaraes will be part of the Brazil squad for the match against England.

No other Newcastle players will be involved with England internationals Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson all out injured while Brazilian Joelinton is also recovering on the sidelines.

Following Gordon's call-up, Guimaraes sent the winger a message on Instagram: "Congrats bro @AnthonyGordon!! You deserved it. See you in Wembley."

Elsewhere in the Newcastle squad, Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth will be away representing Sweden during the international break. Fabian Schar has been called up to the Switzerland squad while Martin Dubravka will be representing Slovakia during the March friendlies ahead of Euro 2024.

England, Slovakia and Switzerland have all qualified for the tournament in Germany this summer but Sweden missed out.

In the meantime, Newcastle still have to face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium. The Magpies last reached the quarter-final of the competition back in 2020, where they were knocked out by Pep Guardiola's side.

Here are the Newcastle United players called up and those omitted from their respective national squads this month...

1 . Martin Dubravka (Slovakia) - likely Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is a regular in the Slovakia side and is set to head away with with country for the upcoming friendlies against Austria and Norway. Photo Sales

2 . Nick Pope (England) - out It's been 18 months since Pope last featured for England. He will miss out on the upcoming squad due to a shoulder injury. Photo Sales

3 . Kieran Trippier (England) - out Trippier was set to be part of the England squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium but now misses out due to a calf injury. Photo Sales