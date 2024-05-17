Newcastle United are planning to have Callum Wilson back involved for the final match of the Premier League season against Brentford on Sunday (4pm kick-off).

The striker has missed Newcastle’s last two matches due to illness but head coach Eddie Howe ‘anticipates’ the player will be back involved this weekend. But there are concerns about Anthony Gordon after the winger was on the receiving end of a challenge on his Achilles from Manchester United’s Sofyan Amrabat during Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford.

When asked about Gordon, Howe said: “We will wait and see how he is today. I’m not 100% sure as I sit here now exactly how he is. Certainly that tackle left a mark on him.”

Newcastle will be without Tino Livramento for the trip to Brentford after the right-back suffered another issue with his ankle. Howe confirmed after the Man United game that the defender would be given time to recover and would not feature on the final day.

The Magpies head into the game still fighting for European qualification. Should they beat Brentford and Chelsea lose to Bournemouth, they will finish sixth and be guaranteed European football. If they were to finish seventh, their European fate will be decided by the result of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Here is Newcastle United’s injury/unavailable list heading into the final game of the 2023-24 season...

