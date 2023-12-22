Newcastle United injuries: Anthony Gordon, Emil Krafth, Alexander Isak, Fabian Schar and Joelinton are all doubts for Saturday's trip to Luton Town.

Newcastle United head into Saturday's match at Luton Town (3pm kick-off) with a number of injury concerns following Tuesday night's Carabao Cup exit at Chelsea.

Anthony Gordon and Emil Krafth were both withdrawn after being on the receiving end of challenges from Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill respectively. And The Magpies will assess the duo to see whether they can feature at Kenilworth Road.

"We're going to see how they are this morning," Howe said. "Anthony was sore, it was a horrible challenge on him having reviewed it properly.

"I'm really disappointed with the tackle. He's sore but we'll see how he is today, hopefully he's improved. Emil had a really nasty cut on his shin that went quite deep so he's had stitches and is quite sort."

Prior to that, The Magpies lost Fabian Schar and Joelinton to muscle injuries against Fulham while there is an ongoing concern regarding Alexander Isak after the forward sat out the matches against Fulham and Chelsea.

On Schar and Joelinton, Howe said: "The scans painted a similar picture. Nothing too serious really, maybe Joe is slightly more than Fabian but we'll make a decision on both players leading up to this game."

When asked about Isak's chances of starting, he continued: "I'd say 50/50 at this moment.

"Obviously he's missed the last two games so he was feeling something with his groin but in the scan there wasn't necessarily an injury, just more a tiredness around the muscle so that's where he is.

"[Whether he makes the bench] will be down to the medical team on whether he's fit or not."

Here is Newcastle United's injury list heading into the match at Luton Town...

1 . Alexander Isak (groin) Alexander Isak missed the win over Fulham due to his ongoing groin issue. Eddie Howe admitted the forward was not 100% fit as he missed the match against Chelsea and his chance of featuring against Luton Town has been deemed 50/50 by the Newcastle boss. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12 Photo Sales

2 . Emil Krafth (shin) Krafth took a blow to his shin against Chelsea and was forced off at half-time. The Luton Town match may come too soon for him as he'll be assessed further ahead of the weekend. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12 Photo Sales

3 . Anthony Gordon (ankle) Gordon has been nursing a hamstring injury in recent weeks but suffered a blow to his calf during the Carabao Cup match at Chelsea and was forced off. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12 Photo Sales