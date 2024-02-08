Newcastle United are set to be without Anthony Gordon for Saturday's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest (5:30pm kick-off).

Gordon was forced off at half-time during the 4-4 draw with Luton Town last time out at St James' Park with a twisted ankle. After the match, the winger was pictured on crutches and with a protective boot, sparking fears of a serious injury.

But it's understood those were precautionary measures with Gordon likely to be back available for selection later this month following a scan. According to The Athletic, Gordon's ankle issue will be enough to rule him out of Saturday's trip to the City Ground.

Gordon has featured in all but one of Newcastle's matches so far this season, scoring seven goals and assisting eight. The one game he missed was down to suspension.

Despite initial question marks over the £40million plus £5million in add-ons paid to Everton last January, Gordon has established himself as a key player in Eddie Howe's side this season.

Gordon's injury could see Harvey Barnes handed his first start since September. Barnes was replaced by Gordon after picking up a foot injury during the 8-0 win at Sheffield United - he returned off the bench against Luton to score an equaliser last time out.

Newcastle will also be without top scorer Alexander Isak this weekend. The striker suffered a groin injury during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa and is set to be sidelined for 'a couple of games' according to Howe. The Magpies are hoping to welcome back the likes of Jamaal Lascelles and Joe Willock with the duo understood to be close to returning from their respective injuries.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Jamaal Lascelles (calf) Lascelles missed training and didn't travel to Fulham in the FA Cup due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe stressed the injury was not serious but the defender missed the previous match against Luton. He is in contention for the weekend. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02

2 . Joe Willock (Achilles) Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' and has since been ruled out for the past two months. He is close to a return. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02

3 . Anthony Gordon (ankle) Anthony Gordon twisted his ankle in Newcastle's 4-4 draw with Luton Town and left St James' Park on crutches as a precaution. While the injury is not thought to be serious, it is likely to be enough to keep him out of this weekend's match. Expected return: AFC Bournemouth (H) - 17/02