Anthony Gordon benched, Joe Willock in? Newcastle United predicted XI v Brighton

Joelinton’s absence this weekend will give Eddie Howe a major headache to contend with when his side face Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Newcastle United will not have the services of Joelinton on Sunday, with Howe admitting that it is unlikely he will feature again this season. "The likelihood is that it will be difficult [if he will play again this season],” Howe said on Friday.

“But with Joe you never rule him out. He's so motivated to try and come back. He had a bit of discomfort in his knee last week before the game so we sought specialist opinion and the opinion was it was nothing serious but he needed a period of rest so he's now in Brazil. We'll wait and see if we can get him back before the end of the season but the likelihood is probably not."

With Joelinton out, Howe has a big decision to make regarding his replacement. Joe Willock was picked last weekend, but Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff will also be pushing for starts.

Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, hasn’t started a game in over two months. That, coincidentally, came against the Seagulls in the FA Cup and, having served suspension and recovered form an injury he suffered on international duty, will also be eyeing a return to the starting XI.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Brighton on Sunday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United predicted XI v Brighton

Nick Pope

Pope had one of the quietest afternoons he will ever have last weekend against Ipswich Town. He will likely be a lot busier on Sunday and will hope to add another clean sheet.

Kieran Trippier

Howe described Trippier as one of the best defenders in the Premier League last weekend after yet another impressive performance. Brighton do have some very tricky wingers, though, and all of Trippier’s experience will be needed to deal with an exciting Seagulls front line.

Fabian Schar

Schar was denied a stoppage time winner in the last meeting between these sides in March by a very tight offside call. He will know the threats that Danny Welbeck possesses having seen the former Sunderland man net twice against them already this season.

Dan Burn

Burn joined the Magpies from Brighton three years ago, but has seen his new club win just twice against his former employers during that time.

Tino Livramento

Livramento continues to impress at left-back and has balanced his defensive and offensive duties perfectly in recent weeks.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes’ goal and subsequent celebrations against Brighton two years ago remain one of the most memorable moments of his time on Tyneside. Hopefully he can create another memory to cherish at the Amex Stadium this weekend.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali will have a key role to play this weekend with Newcastle needing to win the midfield battle if they are to have any chance of emerging with all three points.

Joe Willock

Willock may get the nod to start in Joelinton’s absence. A run in the team, albeit just four games, could be what he needs to rediscover the form that made him a crucial part of the team that qualified for the Champions League two years ago.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy may have slightly more defensive responsibility this weekend, but his scintillating attacking form will worry the Seagulls.

Alexander Isak

Isak netted from the spot on Saturday, but was rather subdued throughout before being withdrawn in the second half. He always possesses the quality to be a game changer and Newcastle will hope that he can do that this weekend and nudge them closer to Champions League qualification.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes has done little to warrant being dropped by Howe and with Anthony Gordon not 100% match fit, the former Leicester man will likely start on the south coast.