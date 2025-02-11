Newcastle United’s injury list is piling up with Joelinton, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles all sidelined.

Newcastle have a crucial run of fixtures coming up in the Premier League with a trip to Manchester City on Saturday (3pm kick-off) followed by matches against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool. After selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United and loaning Lloyd Kelly to Juventus, Newcastle’s squad is starting to look thin heading into the business end of the season.

And with injuries added to that, Eddie Howe will have to manage his squad carefully in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16 while also keeping his side competitive in the Premier League.

Newcastle reached the fifth round of the FA Cup over the weekend with a 3-2 win over Birmingham City. They will host Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend of March 1 as they look to progress to the quarter-finals for the second successive season.

But each of Newcastle’s last three matches have seen them lose at least one player due to injury. Joelinton was forced off in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham before Sven Botman was withdrawn in the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal. Anthony Gordon missed the trip to Birmingham due to injury as Dan Burn went off in that game to take Newcastle’s injury list up to six heading into a crucial run of games.

Here’s how things stand and when Newcastle’s players are expected to return based on what Howe has suggested.

Dan Burn

Dan Burn was withdrawn in the 55th minute of Newcastle’s 3-2 win at Birmingham with a groin issue. The severity of the issue was not immediately clear but was enough to force the defender off.

What Eddie Howe said

Speaking about Burn’s injury, Howe said: “I don't know at this moment in time. Of course, we'd love him to be, but we don't know how serious Dan's injury is at the moment.

“I was a reluctant starter of Dan tonight. I didn't want to take that risk with any of our players. But we played against Wednesday because we knew the physical cost of that game, but numbers dictated we had to.”

Expected return date

TBC (February-March 2025)

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon played the full match of Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Arsenal but was left out of the matchday squad at Birmingham due to a quad injury. While described as ‘minor’ by club sources, it was enough to see him miss the trip and make him a doubt for the upcoming match against Manchester City.

What Eddie Howe said

When asked if Gordon would be available for the Man City trip, Howe told The Gazette: “Yes, I know we hope so. We've treated the cups the same for the past few years. Everyone that's fit will take. So he's not here today, which means he's obviously got a problem.”

Expected return date

February 15: Manchester City (A)

Sven Botman

Sven Botman was forced off in the closing stages of the win over Arsenal with a knee issue and was subsequently rested for the trip to Birmingham City. The injury came after Botman spent over 10 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury but his latest blow is understood to be unrelated to his previous issue.

What Eddie Howe said

Ahead of the Birmingham game, Howe said: "I don't think he'll be available [against Birmingham]. He has taken a knock to his knee.

"We don’t believe it is a serious injury but it'll be enough to keep him out of the Birmingham game and we'll then assess him during the week before our next league game."

Howe went on to say he didn’t know whether Botman would be available for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Expected return date

February 15: Manchester City (A)

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes has been out for around a month with a thigh injury picked up in the 3-1 win over Bromley in the FA Cup third round. The initial prognosis was around five weeks on the sidelines, suggesting he is closing in on a return.

What Eddie Howe said

Discussing Barne’s injury on January 31, Howe said: “Harvey is a little behind; he is maybe two to three weeks away.”

Expected return date

February 23: Nottingham Forest (H)

Joelinton

Joelinton has been ruled out for the last two matches after picking up a knee injury in the defeat to Fulham earlier this month. The Brazilian is set to miss the upcoming matches against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool but could be back in contention in time for the Brighton match in the FA Cup.

What Eddie Howe said

Howe said: “I think he'll be out for weeks, not months. I don't think it's a serious injury, but it will be enough to make him miss the next few league games, I think.”

Expected return date

March 1 (TBC): Brighton (H)

Jamaal Lascelles

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has been out since last March following an ACL injury that required surgery. The defender is back on the grass but is still around a month away from being back in contention.

What Eddie Howe said

Howe said last week: “We have Jamaal Lascelles still working his way back to fitness. He's still going to be a few weeks behind where we are currently.”

Expected return date

March 16: Liverpool (N)