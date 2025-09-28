Anthony Gordon is a key figure at the heart of Eddie Howe’s side.

Anthony Gordon’s ‘unbelievable will to win’ is what sets him apart for Newcastle United right now.

That’s according to former teammate Conor Coady, who was discussing the winger’s importance ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Coady played with Gordon at Everton during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign before the Magpies swooped for the scouser in the January transfer window.

Gordon’s exit from Goodison Park irked Coady, but he’s since changed his mind on the 14-time England international thanks to the mentality he’s shown at St. James’ Park - where he returned to the line-up on Sunday after a suspension from his red card against Liverpool.

"I am buzzing to see the impact Anthony Gordon has. The biggest thing for me is his mentality,” Coady told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I wasn't a fan of the way he got out of Everton. At the time, I wanted him to play for us, and it got to me because of it.

"But his will to win and will to want to be the best is unbelievable. He does not stop. He runs and runs and runs and the way he affects the game. He is a fabulous player."

‘This is Anthony Gordon’s team’

Anthony Gordon’s performance could define Newcastle’s season. | Getty Images

In Gordon’s absence, Newcastle scored just one goal in three Premier League games, enduring goalless draws against Leeds United and Bournemouth either side of a 1-0 win over Wolves.

Speaking alongside Coady, European football expert Julien Laurens labelled this ‘Anthony Gordon’s team’, urging the 24-year-old - who had 23 goals and 23 assists to his name in 110 appearances for Newcastle ahead of Sunday - to step up to become a talisman for Eddie Howe following the sale of Alexander Isak.

“With Isak leaving, Anthony Gordon has to be the main guy. This is Anthony Gordon's team,” said Laurens.

“Collectively, they are so good but this is Gordon's team. That is why we were frustrated with the red card (against Liverpool). You can't let your team down in that way.

“I think there is more to come from him. I think there is more to come from him. Show me more, because you are capable of more.

How was Anthony Gordon’s return to Premier League action?

Newcastle were looking to Gordon to provide an edge against Arsenal on Sunday, but the 24-year-old’s first Premier League appearance since the end of August was somewhat underwhelming.

The winger played a few dangerous balls and had some lively moments, but ultimately managed to create just one chance and only attempted one shot. Meanwhile, Gordon completed one of just two attempted dribbles and only had one touch in the opposition box, but did work hard defensively with three tackles and a recovery.

Some fans were more frustrated by Gordon’s antics, with the England man often accused of diving and making the most of tackles.

Arsenal dominated the match in the North East, and despite going behind to a 34th-minute Nick Woltemade goal, they kept their composure to deliver a 2-1 victory that could be vital in the title race, with Mikel Merino equalising in the 84th minute and set-piece menace Gabriel heading home Martin Odegaard’s corner in the sixth minute of added time.

The result sends the Gunners second, just two points adrift of defending champions Liverpool, while Newcastle remain 15th ahead of fixtures against Union St. Gilloise and Nottingham Forest next week.

