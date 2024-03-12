Newcastle United's injuries are creeping up again following a few fresh blows.

Anthony Gordon picked up a knee injury during Newcastle's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea on Monday night, a game which also saw Dan Burn forced off after falling on his back.

Reflecting on Gordon's injury, Howe added: "It's unclear what the injury is which can always add a more negative feeling because we want clarity.

"Hopefully, we can give him that in the next couple of days and we can get him seen to. Of course, he'll be disappointed to go off."

Harvey Barnes was ruled out for the trip to Stamford Bridge after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers while Kieran Trippier missed the match after suffering a calf injury in the same match.

Newcastle have now welcomed Matt Targett back from injury after four months out with a hamstring issue but the left-back didn't get on the pitch at Chelsea. Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Nick Pope is closing in on a return from a shoulder injury after three months out.

Joelinton and Callum Wilson are also out injured while Sandro Tonali is banned until August.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Dan Burn - knock Was taken off at Chelsea after falling on his back. Eddie Howe played down any injury concerns after the game. Expected return: Manchester City (A) - 16/03 Photo Sales

2 . Harvey Barnes - hamstring Missed Chelsea with a minor hamstring issue. Is a major doubt for the Manchester City match. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales

3 . Joe White - ineligible White is cup-tied for Newcastle's trip to Manchester City. Expected return: West Ham United (A) - 30/03 Photo Sales