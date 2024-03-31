Newcastle United picked up three points but suffered a quadruple blow during Saturday's 4-3 win over West Ham United at St James' Park.
The Magpies lost Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron to injury during the match while Anthony Gordon was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence in the match. The red card rules Gordon out of the match against his former club Everton on Tuesday night (7:30pm kick-off) as Newcastle look to secure consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since December.
Reflecting on the injuries, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "Jamaal is a knee problem but I don't know any more than that. Tino, the ball hit his ankle so it's an ankle twist and Miggy hurt his knee crossing a ball."
Kieran Trippier will also be subject to late fitness test having missed the last three matches with a calf issue. Sven Botman has been ruled out until late 2024 with an ACL issue while Lewis Miley, Joelinton and Callum Wilson are likely to be sidelined until the back end of the season.
Goalkeeper Nick Pope is closing in on a return following four months out with a dislocated shoulder but isn't expected to be back until the end of April.
Here is Newcastle United's injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...