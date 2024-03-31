Newcastle United picked up three points but suffered a quadruple blow during Saturday's 4-3 win over West Ham United at St James' Park.

The Magpies lost Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron to injury during the match while Anthony Gordon was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence in the match. The red card rules Gordon out of the match against his former club Everton on Tuesday night (7:30pm kick-off) as Newcastle look to secure consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since December.

Reflecting on the injuries, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "Jamaal is a knee problem but I don't know any more than that. Tino, the ball hit his ankle so it's an ankle twist and Miggy hurt his knee crossing a ball."

Kieran Trippier will also be subject to late fitness test having missed the last three matches with a calf issue. Sven Botman has been ruled out until late 2024 with an ACL issue while Lewis Miley, Joelinton and Callum Wilson are likely to be sidelined until the back end of the season.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is closing in on a return following four months out with a dislocated shoulder but isn't expected to be back until the end of April.

Here is Newcastle United's injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...

1 . Tino Livramento (ankle) Livramento picked up a twisted ankle injury at Chelsea which ruled him out for the Manchester City trip. He returned against West Ham United before suffering another ankle injury. Expected return: TBC (April 2024) Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves with a calf injury. Following a scan result, Trippier has been ruled out for a few weeks. Was at St James' Park on Saturday but not included in the matchday squad v West Ham. Expected return: Everton (H) - 02/04 Photo Sales

3 . Matt Targett (hamstring) Targett has been missing since picking up a hamstring injury against Man Utd back in November. He has featured on the bench in their last couple of outings before dropping out v West Ham in what is understood to be a minor setback in his recovery. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 06/04 Photo Sales