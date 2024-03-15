Newcastle United head into Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City (5:30pm kick-off) with a slightly depleted squad.

Key players such as Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali have all been ruled out for the match. There are also doubts over Anthony Gordon's fitness after the winger was forced off with a knee injury picked up during the 3-2 defeat at Chelsea on Monday night.

But The Magpies received an injury boost regarding Gordon with the player returning to training and earning his first England call-up with his knee injury not as bad as first feared.

"It was a strange one because initially when you see a player come off like that you fear it's a serious injury," head coach Eddie Howe explained.

"He partly trained yesterday, we didn't do a great deal but he joined in and seemed okay. I don't think he did anything serious which is great news for us.

"We train again [Friday] so we'll do a full session and make a judgement after that."

Newcastle have only beaten Manchester City once at the Etihad Stadium - a 2-0 League Cup win back in 2014. They will be hoping to defy the odds and reach a first FA Cup semi-final since 2005 with a victory on Saturday.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

Dan Burn (back) Was taken off at Chelsea after falling on his back. Eddie Howe played down any injury concerns after the game. Expected return: Manchester City (A) - 16/03

Anthony Gordon (knee) Limped off against Chelsea with a knee issue. Eddie Howe admitted it didn't look 'too good' afterwards but he has since returned to training. Expected return: Manchester City (A) - 16/03

Harvey Barnes (hamstring) Missed Chelsea with a minor hamstring issue. Is a major doubt for the Manchester City match. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03