Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from Liverpool. | Getty

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the Premier League this summer.

Diaz, 28, has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in the early days of the transfer window with interest from Barcelona and Saudi Pro League clubs.

According to transfer expert David Ornstein, Liverpool have knocked back an approach from Barcelona and are adamant the Colombian is not for sale. Diaz contributed 13 goals and five assists in the Premier League in 2024-25 to help Liverpool claim the league title.

But Diaz himself has admitted that his representatives are talking to other clubs. The winger has two years left on his current contract and Liverpool are unlikely to offer him a new deal.

Luis Diaz confirms Liverpool transfer talks

Speaking about his future while on international duty with Colombia, Diaz said: “I’m very happy at Liverpool. They’ve treated me well since the first day.

“We’re talking with other clubs. It’s the transfer window, it’s normal. If Liverpool renews my contract, or if I have to stay the two years I have left, I’ll be happy. It’s up to them”.

So unless a new transfer bid arrives to change Liverpool’s mind, Diaz is set to remain at Anfield for the 2025-26 campaign. And that will come as good news to Newcastle United, here’s why.

Liverpool eye Anthony Gordon as Luiz Diaz replacement

Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is well documented after the former Everton player came close to joining The Reds last summer. With Newcastle in PSR danger, the club spoke to Liverpool over the possibility of a move for Gordon but a deal did not materialise.

Newcastle were able to escape PSR punishment by selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh opposed to Gordon, who is viewed as one of Eddie Howe’s prize assets.

But Teamtalk have reported that Liverpool still hold an active interest in Gordon and would look to make a move should Diaz leave the club.

Newcastle value Gordon at around £80million, which would represent a club record sale if agreed. But with The Magpies not looking or needing to sell this summer and Liverpool keen to keep hold of Diaz, a move seems unlikely at this stage.

But it is one worth keeping an eye on, particularly if Diaz ends up leaving Liverpool.

Eddie Howe sees ‘great things ahead’ for Anthony Gordon

Gordon was named Newcastle’s player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign but saw his form dip slightly the following season. A restless summer away with England paired with transfer speculation ultimately had an impact on the 24-year-old, who still managed to contribute nine goals during the course of the season.

“I think he's had a lot of difficult challenges thrown at him this year, none more so than the summer he had last year, which was, I think, difficult on the international stage,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette. “Probably for the first time in his career, well, maybe not the first time, second or third time, that he's had to deal with a lot of media speculation.

“And that's something you can never know how you're going to react to. I'd say on the pitch, we probably haven't seen him at his absolute fluent best.

“Consistently enough, he's had some very, very good games that maybe not had the run of games that he had the previous season. But he's still fundamentally a very important player for us.

“And he has the ability to be whatever he wants to be at the age that he is. So I can only see great things ahead.”