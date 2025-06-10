Arsenal are reportedly interested in Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon as they look to sign a winger this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are no strangers to having their players linked with moves to Arsenal with The Gunners’ interest in Bruno Guimaraes and particularly Alexander Isak well documented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon was subject to serious transfer interest last summer with Liverpool in talks to sign the Merseyside native, who was understandably keen on a move to his boyhood club. But a deal didn’t materialise and Gordon has since signed a new long-term deal at Newcastle.

Liverpool still hold an interest in Gordon and could make a move, particularly if Luis Diaz was to leave the club this summer. But Arsenal are also said to be interested as they eye attacking reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer ‘done & signed’

Arsenal have already reportedly agreed one transfer this summer with midfielder Martin Zubimendi set to join from Real Sociedad. Ornstein has claimed the deal is ‘done and signed’ from Arsenal’s point of view.

The 26-year-old is set to join The Gunners for £55million, which is more than his £51million release clause. The formalisation of the move may also be delayed until July due to Real Sociedad’s accounting preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Arsenal appear to have landed their top midfield target, attention now turns to more attacking reinforcements. And that’s where Gordon could come in.

Anthony Gordon has already annoyed Arsenal fans for Emirates celebration

While Isak isn’t viewed as a realistic target for Arsenal due to the transfer fees involved this summer, Gordon is seen as a more obtainable target with a value of around £80million - although Newcastle have no desire to sell.

The 24-year-old has proven to be a thorn in the side for Arsenal in recent seasons with three goals and an assist in his last five appearances against them for Newcastle.

He isn’t exactly the most popular amongst the Arsenal fan base either. After scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium back in January, Gordon recreated the iconic corner flag celebration of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the tribute didn’t go down well with Arsenal fans in the stadium or on social media, with many viewing it as a mark of disrespect against the club.

But Gordon didn’t see things that way as he explained: “I had it in my mind before the game, Henry is just a legend isn't he?

“He's one of the best ever in the Premier League so what better place to do the celebration than the Emirates?

“I hope it wasn't taken as disrespectful, it was meant as a compliment to him really - an iconic player, a left-winger - a great moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

But Gordon riled up Arsenal fans once again with a cheeky nod to Erling Haaland’s ‘stay humble’ jibe directed at Arsenal earlier in the season.

After the first leg, Gordon said: “We can’t get ahead of ourselves at all, [Arsenal] are one of the best teams in Europe so we’ve got to stay humble.”

But after beating Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate, Gordon then added a month later: “It’s important for us to stay humble now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon also scored a winning goal against Arsenal at St James’ Park back in 2023 that was subject to three separate VAR checks, a decision that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta branded an ‘absolute disgrace’.

So Gordon may not exactly be the most popular man in North London, but he remains a loved player at Newcastle, who will be hoping he can get back to his best in 2025/26.