Eddie Howe has a number of big decisions to make when Newcastle United face Chelsea on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

Newcastle United face Chelsea on Sunday in a season-defining game at St James' Park.

Newcastle United face Chelsea on Sunday in a season-defining game at St James’ Park. With Champions League qualification on the line, both teams will be desperate for three points and to deliver a blow to their opponents’ hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Magpies saw their lead over Chelsea disappear last weekend, but will be hopeful that they can use the atmosphere created at St James’ Park to give them the advantage against Enzo Maresca’s side. However, much like last weekend, Howe will be without Joelinton on Sunday, with the Brazilian unlikely to feature again this season.

Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Targett will also miss out - although Howe will be keen to find a way of being able to fit Anthony Gordon in his starting XI after an impressive cameo on the south coast. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Chelsea on Sunday:

Newcastle United predicted XI v Chelsea

Nick Pope

Pope was fairly quiet last weekend and could do very little about Yankuba Minteh’s deflected opener.

Kieran Trippier

Games rarely come bigger than this and Trippier’s experience of playing in crunch matches could be invaluable to his side on Sunday. He has been very solid since returning to the team and will want to impress again this weekend.

Fabian Schar

Schar limped off against Brighton, but there is hope that he was only suffering with cramp and that he will be fit enough to start on Sunday. Whilst Sven Botman is waiting in the wings, Howe may be reluctant to change his back four ahead of such a crucial match.

Dan Burn

Burn has certainly had his fair share of battles against Chelsea in recent seasons and would love to add another clean sheet to his collection this weekend.

Tino Livramento

Livramento will come up against his former club on Sunday, playing on the left to cover for the injury of another former Chelsea defender. The Blues possess great quality in attack and Livramento will have to be at his best this weekend if they are to be successful.

Bruno Guimaraes

Chelsea’s recent good form has stemmed from a much improved midfield and Guimaraes will know that he, and his teammates, must win the battle in the middle of the park to have a chance at victory.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali didn’t enjoy his best afternoon at the Amex Stadium last weekend and will be keen to impress back on Tyneside.

Joe Willock

Willock scored a memorable goal in this fixture two seasons ago, one that ensured the Magpies would head into the World Cup break sat third in the Premier League table. A repeat of that strike on Sunday would go a long way to not only help their Champions League bid this season, but also silence critics of his recent performances.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes has played very well on the left over the last couple of months, but may be shifted to the opposite wing to accommodate the return of Anthony Gordon.

Alexander Isak

Isak’s stunning form this season really began at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture. He then netted in their Carabao Cup meeting on Tyneside just a few days later. A goal on Sunday would be the fifth consecutive time that Isak has scored against Chelsea.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon’s bright cameo on the south coast may have earned him a starting spot this weekend. He is a big game player and games don’t come much bigger than this.