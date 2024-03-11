Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon was forced off at Chelsea with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old winger has scored 10 goals for Newcastle this season and was named in the starting line-up for the trip to Stamford Bridge. But he lasted just 36 minutes before going down holding his knee.

Following a quick assessment from the club's medical staff, Gordon was withdrawn and replaced by Jacob Murphy. Newcastle were trailing 1-0 at the time following Nicolas Jackson's opener but went in at half-time level following a fine finish from Alexander Isak.

Gordon has missed just one match for Newcastle this season due to suspension but is now a concern for the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final match against Manchester City on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

The injury is also a major blow to Gordon's hopes of a first senior England call-up for the upcoming friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium. Gordon spoke last week about his aim of being in the Three Lions squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

Speaking on Gordon's chances ahead of the Chelsea match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I don’t know how close he is, that’s for Gareth to talk about, not me.

"But his form this season has been consistent and I think that is what Gareth will be looking for, consistent performances above a certain level. He will be looking for goals and assists from his wingers and he’s delivered that as well.

"I think he’s in a really good place. I would say to him, don’t focus on England, focus on your club form. Keep doing the right things with us and everything else will take care of itself. Anthony has done that and I don’t think he’s been distracted at any time.

"He’s kept looking at the short-term and is very motivated to play every minute of every game, which I love about him. His career is in a good place."

Martin Dubravka - 5 Made a couple of smart saves but will have been frustrated with the goals conceded.

Tino Livramento - 7 An all action display down the right. Was excellent in the opening 45. Faded after the break but still made some positive runs after switching to left-back.

Fabian Schar - 4 Let Chelsea in with a poor touch but was saved by a goalline clearance from Dan Burn. Beaten by Mudryk for Chelsea's third.