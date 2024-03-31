'Huge blow' - Newcastle United key player ruled out of Everton as £38m replacement lined up
Anthony Gordon became the first Newcastle United player to be sent off this season following two yellow cards in the dramatic 4-3 win at St James' Park on Saturday.
Gordon played a key role in the win by winning two penalties converted by Alexander Isak before setting up Harvey Barnes' 90th-minute winner as The Magpies came from 3-1 down to claim three points. But two late bookings for Gordon saw the winger given his marching orders in stoppage time, ruling him out of Tuesday's home match against Everton (7:30pm kick-off) in the process.
Gordon was shown his first yellow card in the 80th minute for pulling back Mohammed Kudus with The Magpies still trailing 3-2 in the match. And then in the 94th minute with the score at 4-3, the new England international was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.
Reflecting on Gordon's red card, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I didn't actually see the [second] incident so I didn't know what it was for so I'll need to review that again.
"It's a huge blow for us and summed up the day really. Another absentee and a big blow for us especially for him personally with the game that it was but Harvey has come on the pitch and done really well, Elliot [Anderson] has come on the pitch and done really well so we have players in form [in that position]."
Gordon has been a key player for Newcastle this season with 10 goals and 13 assists (including penalty wins) in all competitions. But he will now serve a one-match ban against his former club.
Gordon's red card could actually prove to be a blessing in disguise for Newcastle. Had the winger not been shown a second yellow card, he would have only been one booking away from a two-match suspension.
Instead, he will serve a one-match suspension against his former club and then be back available for Newcastle at Fulham and still two bookings away from a two-match suspension with only two games to play before the 10 booking cut-off point of 32 matches.