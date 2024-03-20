Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon is living his 'childhood dream' after being called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

The Newcastle United winger joined up with England at St George's Park on Tuesday ahead of the international friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium on March 23 (7pm kick-off) and March 26 (7:45pm kick-off) respectively.

Gordon has been in fine form in his first full season at Newcastle with 10 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances this campaign. Shortly after his arrival at England's training base, Gordon was asked about joining up with the Three Lions squad.

"Just an incredible feeling," he admitted. "A lot of hard work has gone into the season and just to be rewarded with a childhood dream was amazing."

Gordon has been a regular with the England youth teams from Under-18s to Under-21s level, earning 34 youth caps in total. He also played a prominent role in England winning the Under-21s European Championships last summer, being named player of the tournament.

And after a slow start to his Newcastle career following his £45million arrival from Everton in January 2023, the 23-year-old has kicked on since returning from the Under-21s Euros and is currently enjoying his best scoring season to date.

When asked about what he is most excited about during the international period, Gordon added: "Just being here, just to experience everything.

"Obviously, I've been here so many times with the youth teams but coming here as a senior is very different so I just can't wait for that."