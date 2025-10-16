Newcastle United transfer news: Details on Anthony Gordon’s release clause have been revealed as Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update.

After a stuttering start to the season at club level, Anthony Gordon starred for England whilst on international duty as details of a release clause inserted into his contract have been revealed.

Gordon began the season in a makeshift striker role for Newcastle United following Callum Wilson’s departure from the club and Alexander Isak’s unavailability to be selected. A red card against Liverpool then halted him building any momentum in the Premier League.

Gordon was linked with a potential move away from Newcastle United in 2024 as they scrambled to solve their PSR issues before a solution was found in the form of selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson. Those sales raised over £60m and ensured that they wouldn’t be hit with a points deduction for breaching PSR - something that would prove vital as they secured Champions League qualification by virtue of only goal difference.

Anthony Gordon release clause ‘revealed’

After rebuffing any interest in the winger, Newcastle United were able to then tie down Gordon to a new ‘long-term’ deal in October 2024. Speaking to the club upon signing that deal, Gordon said : “I just think the club's in a great place.

“Since the takeover it's just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

“I'm very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me - and I'm here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy.

“Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.

“We (my family and I) have always felt settled because Geordies are so easy-going and so welcoming, very easy to speak to and always want the best for you. It's a very easy place to come and live, I think. I feel very connected to everyone - teammates, fans and everyone involved.”

According to the I , that contract included a release clause, one that can be triggered by any club. However, to do that, they would have to pay Newcastle United a fee believed to be in excess of £100m.

As seen during the summer with the saga involving Isak, a release clause can be beneficial to both club and player as it sets an expectation for the type of transfer fee the club can expect to receive, whilst also allowing the player to understand what money needs to be offered for them in order to leave the club.

After receiving interest from Liverpool last year, Arsenal have also recently been linked with a move for Gordon. The Gunners added Ebere Eze and Noni Madueke to their ranks during the summer - but Gordon could still be someone they are interested in signing.

Providing an update on a potential move for Gordon, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently added: “Many clubs admire Gordon but there’s nothing at all ongoing now, full focus on Newcastle. 100%.”

Gordon and Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Saturday when they face Brighton before they take on Benfica in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.