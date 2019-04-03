Antonio Barreca delivers cheeky message to Newcastle United on Instagram

Antonio Barreca feels like a forgotten man at Newcastle United.

The defender has played four minutes of football since arriving on loan from Monaco in January.

Barreca has found his opportunities limited by the form of Matt Ritchie, who has been played as a left wing-back.

Rafa Benitez, United's manager, also has Paul Dummett available to play at left-back or as a wing-back.

Barreca's only appearance came against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley two days after he joined the club.

And the 24-year-old has reminded United of his availability in a cheeky Instagram post.

Barreca posted a photograph of himself training with the caption: "Ehy @nufc I'm here too! Have you forgotten?"

Newcastle only have six Premier League games left this season.