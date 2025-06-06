Newcastle United confirmed their first summer signing this week with Antonio Cordero set to join the club on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old winger is out of contract at Malaga at the end of the month and will officially become a Newcastle United player on July 1.

The club confirmed the deal in an official statement on Thursday with Cordero interviewed about the transfer.

“It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure,” he said.

“I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it? It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already.”

But Cordero will have to wait to ‘get going’ at Newcastle as he is set to be sent out on loan for the 2025-26 season.

Newcastle United confirm Antonio Cordero loan plans

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell has confirmed Cordero will be loaned out for the 2025-26 season with the club currently in the process of finding a suitable club.

Newcastle’s statement confirming Cordero’s arrival said: “The Spain Under-19 international is expected to head out on loan this summer after completing his move to St. James’ Park.”

And Mitchell, who is set to leave his role as sporting director this summer, added: “He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences.”

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be tasked with lining up a loan move for Cordero as part of his role as head of strategic football partnerships at Newcastle.

Loan interest in NUFC new signing

The deal has drawn comparisons with that of Yankuba Minteh and Miodrag Pivas, who were signed as youngsters from Odense and Jedinstvo Ub, respectively, before quickly being loaned out for the season.

Minteh joined Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season and enjoyed a successful campaign before being sold to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million last summer without making an appearance for The Magpies.

Pivas spent the 2024-25 season on loan in the Eredivisie with Willem II but was limited to just 30 minutes of league football during the campaign. He will now return to Newcastle for further assessment over the summer before a decision is made on his next step.

Newcastle have been keen on loaning players out to the Netherlands in recent seasons, with Garang Kuol also spending time in the Eredivisie on loan at Volendam.

Despite the mixed results, Newcastle could turn to the Netherlands once again when looking for a club for Cordero. Dutch giants Ajax have been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old and will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Reports from Spain have also claimed Malaga would be interested in taking the winger back on loan. Although that could be a contentious move among Malaga supporters, some of whom hit out at Cordero for chosing to not renew his contract and leave the club on a free transfer this summer.