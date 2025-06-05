Newcastle United have officially confirmed their first signing of the summer with 18-year-old winger Antonio Cordero set to join the club on a free transfer.

Cordero will join Newcastle on a five-year deal on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Malaga.

The Spanish club confirmed earlier this week that Cordero would not be renewing his contract and would leave the club at the end of June.

Cordero’s move to Newcastle is subject to Premier League and Football Association registration as well as UK Visa approval.

The Magpies fought off competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to land Cordero’s signature. The teenager has just enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Spanish second tier with seven goals and six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Malaga confirm Antonio Cordero departure in official club statement

A statement released by Malaga on Monday afternoon confirmed that Cordero would be leaving the club as a free agent at the end of June.

“Antoñito Cordero will end his time at Málaga Club de Fútbol when his contract expires on June 30, 2025,” the statement read.

“Through his representation agency, the player from Jerez de la Frontera has announced his decision not to renew with our club. Good luck, Antonio.”

Newcastle United confirm Antonio Cordero signing

In the club’s first notable piece of business done by the club this summer, Newcastle confirmed the signing of Cordero as well as the expectation that he will go out on loan for the 2025-26 season.

A statement read: “Newcastle United will sign promising Spanish winger Antonio Cordero on 1st July following the expiry of his contract with Spanish side Málaga.

“The 18-year-old – known as Antoñito – has made 60 senior appearances in all competitions for Sergio Pellicer’s Málaga, registering seven goals and nine assists. The Spain Under-19 international is expected to head out on loan this summer after completing his move to St. James’ Park.”

Antonio Cordero and Paul Mitchell react to Newcastle United transfer

After sealing a move to Newcastle, Cordero told the club website: “It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high.

“Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it. It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already.”

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell helped secure the signing of Cordero in what could prove to be one of his final acts for the club. Mitchell is set to leave Newcastle after less than a year in the role.

“Antonio is an exciting talent,” Mitchell said. “We’re delighted to bring him to Newcastle United amidst interest in Spain and across Europe.

“He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences.”

Cordero won’t be the last young addition at Newcastle United this summer with the club already announcing the expected arrival of Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi once the forward turns 18 at the end of August.