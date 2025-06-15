Antonio Cordero will officially join Newcastle United on July 1. (Image credit: NUFCTV) | NUFCTV

Antonio Cordero has taken to social media to address his imminent move to Newcastle United.

Cordero will officially join Newcastle United on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Spanish second division side Malaga.

The Magpies fought off competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign the 18-year-old on a free transfer.

Newcastle confirmed the deal at the start of the month in an official club statement, which read: “Newcastle United will sign promising Spanish winger Antonio Cordero on 1st July following the expiry of his contract with Spanish side Málaga.

“The transfer is subject to completion of the registration process with the Premier League and the Football Association, as well as obtaining a UK visa.

“The 18-year-old - known as Antoñito - has made 60 senior appearances in all competitions for Sergio Pellicer's Málaga, registering seven goals and nine assists.”

Cordero is currently away on international duty at the Under-19 European Championships in Romania with Spain.

Antonio Cordero posts NUFC update

Cordero reacted to his upcoming move to Newcastle by posting a series of images on Instagram of himself in a Newcastle shirt and at the club’s training ground having his medical.

The photos were accompanied by the caption: “A new chapter, a new challenge. Proud to join @nufc and wear these colors. Let’s go Magpies! ⚫️⚪️ #NUFC.”

When speaking to the club website, Cordero said: “It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it.

"It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already."

Newcastle United have transfer plan in place for Antonio Cordero

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell has confirmed Cordero will be loaned out for the 2025-26 season with the club currently in the process of finding a suitable club.

Mitchell, who is set to leave his role as sporting director prior to Cordero’s official arrival, added: “He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences.”

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be tasked with lining up a loan move for Cordero as part of his role as head of strategic football partnerships at Newcastle.

Loan interest in NUFC new signing

Newcastle have been keen on loaning players out to the Netherlands in recent seasons, with Garang Kuol, Yankuba Minteh and Miodrag Pivas all having spells at Dutch clubs.

Despite the mixed results, Newcastle could turn to the Netherlands once again when looking for a club for Cordero. Dutch giants Ajax have been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old and will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Reports from Spain have also claimed Malaga would be interested in taking the winger back on loan.

Newcastle are also set to sign Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August before quickly loaning him out.