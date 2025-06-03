Antonio Cordero is set to join Newcastle United after Malaga released a statement confirming his departure.

The 18-year-old winger is understood to have agreed a five-year deal with Newcastle which will start after his contract at Malaga expires on June 30.

The Magpies fought off competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to land Cordero’s signature. The teenager has just enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Spanish second tier with seven goals and six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

While reaching double figures in goal contributions is impressive, the fact that Cordero already has plenty of experience playing senior football at just 18 is something that makes him an exciting prospect for Newcastle. The club plan to continue Cordero’s progress at senior level but will almost certainly have to loan him out for the 2025-26 campaign following his arrival.

A statement released by Malaga on Monday afternoon confirmed that Cordero would be leaving the club as a free agent at the end of June.

“Antoñito Cordero will end his time at Málaga Club de Fútbol when his contract expires on June 30, 2025,” the statement read.

“Through his representation agency, the player from Jerez de la Frontera has announced his decision not to renew with our club. Good luck, Antonio.”

Antonio Cordero reacts to Malaga departure

Cordero signed his first professional contract at Malaga shortly after his 16th birthday. 19 goals and 79 appearances across Malaga’s first team and ‘B team’ later, that contract expires at the end of the month.

Following official confirmation of his departure, Cordero took to Instagram to post a heartfelt farewell message to the club and its supporters.

“Dear Málaga family,” he wrote. “The day I never wanted to come has arrived! The time has come to say goodbye to all of you who, from day one, have become part of my family.

“Unforgettable memories that I will always carry in my heart! We tried, but due to force majeure, it couldn't be, and I'm here to thank everyone who made this dream possible: Playing and enjoying this great Club!

“A special thanks also to the incredible fans who always supported us through thick and thin! I hope to see you again one day!

“I love you, Málaga ❤️!Antoñito Cordero.”

Eddie Howe leaves NUFC first-team door open to Antonio Cordero & co

In addition to Cordero, Newcastle will also be signing Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was quizzed on the influx of young talent at the club and whether there was a clear pathway to the first team for them.

“I just focus on the first-team recruitment and those who are coming into my squad,” Howe said when asked about the incoming players. “In terms of the other players [at youth level], that is left to other people, and it is very difficult to give the time, energy, and detail needed to cover that.

"But it is important that we do sign underneath the first team squad, and we do strengthen in those areas. So that we give ourselves the best chance long-term and financially. And also give those players an opportunity."

Howe is keen to have a pathway in place to allow young players to develop through the academy system and into a first team environment like Lewis Miley. Leaving the door open for young additions such as Cordero and Salia in the seasons to come.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first team,” Howe explained.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."