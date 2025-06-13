Spain Under-19s manager Paco Gallardo claims Newcastle United’s next signing is involved in a ‘once in a lifetime event’.

Newcastle’s only confirmed piece of transfer business so far this summer has been the announcement of Antonio Cordero’s imminent arrival from Malaga. Cordero registered six goals and six assists for the Costa del Sol side during the 2024/25 campaign.

The 18-year-old winger will officially join Newcastle on July 1 once his contract at the Spanish second division club expires. The Magpies fought off competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to land Cordero’s signature.

But it’s a busy summer ahead for the young winger, who is currently away with Spain at the Under-19s European Championships in Romania.

The tournament runs until June 26 with Spain looking to defend their title. After that, Cordero will officially become a Newcastle player, but he is set to be on the move again.

Antonio Cordero set for NUFC loan exit

Newcastle have confirmed plans to loan Cordero out for the 2025/26 season with the club currently in the process of finding a suitable destination for the teenager. Dutch giants Ajax have been linked with a move for Cordero and Newcastle have often favoured sending players out on loan to the Eredivisie having had success loaning Yankuba Minteh to Feyenoord previously.

Ajax, like Newcastle, are set to compete in the 2025/26 Champions League so it would represent a good challenge for Cordero. Malaga have also been linked with a quick return for Cordero on loan as they look to earn promotion from the Spanish second tier.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be tasked with lining up a loan move for Cordero as part of his role as head of strategic football partnerships at Newcastle.

Former Leeds United coach tasked with keeping Cordero ‘grounded’ ahead of Newcastle United transfer

Former Leeds United coach and current Spain Under-19s head coach Paco Gallardo was asked about Cordero’s imminent move to Newcastle ahead of his side’s Under-19 European Championship opener against Romania.

Spanish outlet AS asked Gallardo whether he’s trying to ‘minimise the noise’ around Cordero ahead of his move to Newcastle after the tournament.

In response, Gallardo said: “I try to minimise those kinds of situations. I try to keep them grounded. I try to make them see that being here is something unique.

“He may play many Premier League games in his career, but the U19 European Championship is a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Antonio Cordero reflects on Newcastle United deal

Cordero is understood to have agreed a five-year deal at Newcastle and will be looking to make an impact at the club in the future.

Following confirmation of his deal with The Magpies, Cordero told the club website: “It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it.

"It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already."