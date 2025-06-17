Antonio Cordero has caught the eye at the Under-19s European Championships ahead of his transfer to Newcastle United next month.

Cordero is currently away with Spain as they look to defend their Under-19s European Championship title in Romania.

The 18-year-old is into the final weeks of his contract at Spanish second division club Malaga and will join Newcastle United officially on July 1 after agreeing a five-year deal.

The winger is set to be loaned out for the 2025/26 season with Dutch giants Ajax understood to be interested. But in the meantime, Newcastle fans can take a look at the club’s imminent new arrival at the Under-19s Euros this month.

Antonio Cordero impresses for Spain Under-19s

Cordero helped Spain secure a semi-final place with a 3-1 group stage win over hosts Romania on Monday night.

The teenager opened the scoring after just three minutes with a cool first-time finish before Romania equalised through Luca Szimionaș shortly after half-time. But Cordero helped put Spain back in front as his corner was headed in by Real Sociedad defender Jon Martin to make it 2-1 before Jano Monserrate made it 3-1 to secure Spain’s spot in the semi-final as group winners.

The Spanish media described Cordero as ‘instrumental’ in securing the victory for Spain, given his involvement in two of the goals.

The defending champions could end up facing England Under-19s in the semi-final. England drew their opening group game 2-2 with Norway and face Germany on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle midfielder Lewis Miley was part of the England Under-19s squad but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The Magpies also have players at the Under-21s European Championships in Slovakia. Tino Livramento is away with England and was named man of the match in their group stage opener against Czechia last week.

Forward William Osula has also shone for Denmark in their opening two group games with three goals and an assist to his name.

Watch Antonio Cordero’s goal and assist below...

Antonio Cordero posts NUFC transfer update

Cordero reacted to his upcoming move to Newcastle by posting a series of images on Instagram of himself in a Newcastle shirt and at the club’s training ground having his medical. This was before he jetted off to Romania with Spain’s Under-19s squad.

The photos were accompanied by the caption: “A new chapter, a new challenge. Proud to join @nufc and wear these colors. Let’s go Magpies! ⚫️⚪️ #NUFC.”

When speaking to the club website, Cordero said: “It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it.

"It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already."

Eddie Howe leaves NUFC first-team door open for Antonio Cordero

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is keen to give a pathway for young players into the firs-team squad. Lewis Miley is a prime example of that with the 19-year-old boasting Champions League football expirence and just shy of 50 senior appearances at a young age.

While Cordero is set to be loaned out this coming season, he will be assessed by the club next summer to see whether he is ready to play in a first-team environment in the Premier League.