Newcastle United agree winger transfer - medical 'completed' with move imminent

Newcastle United transfer news: Antonio Cordero will move on-loan to Belgian club KVC Westerlo.

Antonio Cordero is set to switch Newcastle United for Belgian side KVC Westerlo in the coming days with the young winger set to move to Belgium on a season long loan deal. Cordero only joined Newcastle United from Malaga in July, but he will spend next season continuing his development in senior football.

Westerlo have a track record of developing young players, including Burnley striker Lyle Foster. Cordero, who had been linked with Eredivisie giants Ajax earlier this summer, will be keen to show off his talents at his new club and force himself into Eddie Howe’s thinking when he returns to Tyneside.

Cordero just has to look at the successes of Yankuba Minteh’s spell at Feyenoord to realise what can be achieved with a good loan spell away from the club. Of course, Newcastle United will be hopeful that Cordero has a role to play in their first-team in the future, unlike Minteh who was sold before making a single senior appearance due to PSR restrictions.

Westerlo’s league season began at the weekend, but a 5-2 defeat against the giants of Anderlecht sees them rooted to the bottom of the table as it stands. Cordero, who scored six goals in Spain’s second division last season, will be tasked with bringing creativity and goals to his new side.

A medical for Cordero took place on Tuesday, according to the Athletic , with the teenager set to be announced as a Westerlo player at some point this week. His debut could come on Saturday when Westerlo play their first home match of the season against Zulte Waregem.

Antonio Cordero’s first words as a Newcastle United player

Cordero had been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a number of months before his signing was confirmed at the end of last season. He officially joined the club on 1 July when his contract at Malaga expired.

After his move to St James’ Park was confirmed, Cordero said : “It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it.

“It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already.”

Former sporting director Paul Mitchell added: “Antonio is an exciting talent. We're delighted to bring him to Newcastle United amidst interest in Spain and across Europe.

“He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences.”

Newcastle United have a mixed track record of sending their promising younger talent away on loan moves. The aforementioned Minteh was a success, but during the same season, Garang Kuol struggled to make an impact at FC Volendam.

Serbian defender Miodrag Pivas also struggled greatly to make an impact at Dutch side Willem II last season. Pivas, who turned 20 in May, played just five Eredivisie games last season and has since returned to Tyneside, along with Kuol, to develop in the club’s academy system.