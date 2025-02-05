Newcastle Untied have completed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Baran Yildiz from Turkish club Gençlerbirligi.

The 18-year-old midfielder was scouted by Newcastle’s recruitment team and has agreed a deal that will see him join up with the club’s academy on Tyneside. Although Newcastle failed to make a first-team signing during the winter transfer window, the Under-21s set-up has been bolstered with the signings of some promising young players.

Kyle Fitzgerald joined from Galway United following his 18th birthday last week and Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia is set to arrive from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 in August. Yildiz will be the latest addition to Newcastle’s academy with the deal confirmed by Gençlerbirligi’s general manager Ali Ekber Düzgün.

Düzgün said via AA: “Baran Yıldız's transfer to Newcastle United has been completed. Official signatures have also been made.

“One of our football players from our infrastructure [to the[ Premier League. His transfer to the team is an important success for both Gençlerbirliği and our player. I hope he successfully represents Gençlerbirliği abroad like Arda Güler. We wish him success in his career."

Real Madrid and Turkey star Arda Güler, like Yildiz, was previously part of Gençlerbirligi’s academy and reacted positively to the confirmation of the move on social media.

Baran Yildiz reacts to Newcastle United transfer

On Tuesday, Yildiz took to Instagram to issue a farewell message to Gençlerbirligi after agreeing to join Newcastle.

He wrote: “Dear Gençlerbirliği Community. Today, I bid farewell to this great family, whose jersey I have proudly worn for nine years, in line with my career planning.

“Let no one doubt that I will do things that will make both Gençlerbirliği and my country proud wherever I go. First of all, I would like to thank our legendary president İlhan Cavcav, my teachers Adnan Özcan, Erol Tokgözler and all the club workers who contributed.”

Newcastle United eyeing youth signings

With Newcastle hamstrung by PSR rules, the club have put more focus on signing high-potential youth players. In addition to the signings of Yildiz, Salia and Fitzgerald in 2025, the club are also in talks to sign Malaga winger Antonio Cordero on a pre-contract agreement.

The deal would see the 18-year-old join on a free transfer in the summer.

The low-risk, potentially high-reward nature of youth signings is a strategy that has been outlined by sporting director Paul Mitchell and his predecessor Dan Ashworth previously. The club has expanded its scouting network in recent seasons in an attempt to identify young players with high potential from across the world such as Yildiz, who was identified despite not making a first-team appearance for Gençlerbirligi.

“Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive,” Mitchell said previously.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”

