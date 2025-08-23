Newcastle United v Liverpool: Arne Slot’s side takes on Eddie Howe’s Magpies in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Newcastle United v Liverpool evokes so many memories, good and bad, and continues to deliver excitement, tension, nerves and drama with every new chapter. Monday night’s game promises to produce that and more in a hotly-anticipated clash that has built throughout the summer.

Magpies fans heading to St James’ Park will be eager to see their side back in the flesh, whilst also wanting to see them exact revenge on a club that has played such a huge role in how their summer transfer window has played out thus far. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be hoping to avenge their Carabao Cup final defeat.

Here is everything Arne Slot said ahead of Monday night’s game on injuries, Alexander Isak, Newcastle United and transfers:

Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

“What I can tell you is not a lot. And if someone else is going to ask that question, it is going to be the same answer.

“As I have said so many times and it has been shown, I could even impact the game on Friday with the players we had on the bench. It would be much nicer to talk about the players that we have. I understand why you have to ask the question.”

Arne Slot on Joe Gomez fitness

“Joe Gomez hasn't had a setback but he wasn't able to train three days in a row. We will see where he is on Monday and if he can start. You can't prepare for injuries in one position - you can't have five right-backs. Although we do have three left-backs at the moment!”

Arne Slot on Jeremie Frimpong injury

“Jeremie has a very positive injury record. Conor has been out once or twice last season.

“These things happen. We only have two injuries at the same moment but they are in the same position.

“Conor trained with us for a few minutes today for the first time. Medical team was completely right about Jeremie to take him off because he's out until the end of the international break.

“We felt Jeremie had an issue in his hamstring - the medical team did. They were right. A good call from them as otherwise he could have been out for even longer.

Arne Slot on Newcastle United test

“Nothing to do with what's in the media. When you go to Newcastle, you know what to expect.

“We played them three times last season and twice their intensity levels were above us. I don't think they need to add anything to be intense at St. James' Park.

“It's a very good team. They can make it a fight.

“They have players who are so good on the ball. One of the best teams and one of the most difficult teams to face in the league.

Arne Slot on Newcastle United’s summer challenges

“I don't think they are a club with troubles. They had a good start against Villa.

“It's mainly difficult because of the players they have there. The atmosphere is great.

“That will be the challenge. It always helps.

“The main thing we have to be ready for is their midfielders, their last forwards, their three forwards. I assume Isak isn't playing but they still have Gordon as a nine, Elanga, Barnes, Jacob Murphy. This is the Premier League, we all have a lot of options.”

Arne Slot on Liverpool’s transfer plans

"No I don't think so because then I would be unhappy with the squad we have and I am very, very happy with the squad we have. Two per position is ideal but I prefer less than more because you have to disappoint so many players every single time.

"I am really happy with the squad but if we think we can improve in a certain position and there is a player available that can really make us better like with Giovanni Leoni then this club has always shown they will bring these players in but only if they are everything we want."