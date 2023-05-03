With Arsenal chasing Champions League qualification for the first time in six years, Newcastle, who had been fighting relegation for the majority of the 2021-22 season, strolled to a comfortable 2-0 win. A Ben White own goal and a late second from Bruno Guimaraes saw The Magpies claim a rare win over The Gunners, who ultimately had to settle for Europa League football.

Speaking after the match last May, the Swiss midfielder told Sky Sports: “It’s difficult to find the right words. From the first minute to the 90th we didn’t deserve to be on the pitch.

“I can’t explain to you why. We didn’t do what the game plan was, we were not listening to the coach. What happened was a disaster performance. You don’t deserve to play Champions League or even Europa League [with that display]. It’s very hard to take it at the moment.

“I don’t know why we’re not doing what the coach is asking for us.

“We are waiting for six years [for Champions Leauge]. We had everything in our hands. We looked like we were in the position where Newcastle are and they were where we are.”

Since then, both sides have seen their fortunes turn around for the better as Arsenal find themselves fighting for the Premier League title having already secured Champions League qualification while Newcastle currently sit third and are looking to follow suit.

But Xhaka hasn’t forgotten about Arsenal’s previous visit to Newcastle, as he said after the 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday evening: “We don’t forget the game we had last season when, I have to be honest, [Newcastle] destroyed us.

“They were much better, they wanted it much more, we have to go there and we have to show them we are ready and deserve to be where we are.

“But it will be a very tough game because Newcastle are doing a very good job.”

