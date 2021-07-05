Arsenal ace 'rejects' Newcastle United move as ex-England man makes bold claim over key player's future

Saliba is a loan target for Steve Bruce’s side having been made available by Mikel Arteta.

The 20-year-old is yet to appear for the Gunners since his £27million move for Saint-Etienne in 2019, where he returned on loan before joining Nice last season.

And rather than test his wits in the Premier League with the Magpies, the Frenchman wants to join Marseille for the 2021/22 campaign, L’Equipe reports.

‘He is replaceable’ – Paul Robinson on Miguel Almiron

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Newcastle should sell Miguel Almiron as a way of raising transfer funds.

The Paraguayan international moved to St James’s Park in January 2018 from MLS side Atalanta United and has made 91 appearances during that time.

And despite being recognised as one of the Magpies’ most hardworking players by supporters, Robinson has questioned the 27-year-old’s “heart and determination”.

With reports suggesting Bruce has been handed a restricted transfer kitty, Robinson insists Almiron could be sold as he “replaceable”.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man told Football Insider: “Almiron is one of their best players.

“He has done well since coming to the Premier League but at times I question his heart and his determination. He questioned his own teammates last season, which I thought was pretty rich.

“If Newcastle are in need of selling before buying I think he is a player that they could do without. He would be one of the ones I’d sell. He is replaceable.”

