There is now just one round of Premier League fixtures remaining before domestic football goes on hiatus and the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar take centre stage.

Newcastle United have an EFL cup clash with Crystal Palace at St James’ Park to contend with before they face Chelsea on Saturday in what will be their last competitive match for well over a month. Eddie Howe’s side will be hoping to keep their recent run of positive results going with the January transfer window edging ever closer. Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

Manchester United are seriously interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and have inquired about the former Stoke City man who they see as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo (Florian Plettenberg - Sky Sports)

Southampton are closing in on appointing Luton Town head coach Nathan Jones as manager after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are set to miss out in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham with a move to Stamford Bridge not amongst the England international’s priorities (TeamTalk)

Chelsea will be hoping to take advantage of ‘complications’ in AC Milan ’s talks with Rafael Leao as the Blues eye a move for the Portuguese forward (Metro)

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly ‘considering’ making a move for Lille striker Jonathan David who will be looking to showcase his talents at the World Cup in Qatar (TeamTalk)

Over half of the Premier League had representatives in Amsterdam at the weekend to watch Ajax take on PSV Eindhoven where a number of players were being watched, with most clubs keeping a keen eye on Cody Gakpo (90min)

Manchester United and Arsenal are joined by La Liga side Atletico Madrid in wanting to sign Newcastle United’s in form attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron (Fichajes)