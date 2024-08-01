Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mikel Merino is set to return to the Premier League this summer, six years after leaving Newcastle United.

Merino, who was part of the Spain squad that triumphed in Euro 2024, is reportedly ‘closing in’ on a move to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners have finished as runners-up to Manchester City in back-to-back Premier League seasons and will be keen to go one better this season under Mikel Arteta.

Having spent the summer chasing Merino’s signature, Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal are advancing in talks and that an agreement over a fee between themselves and Real Sociedad could be found very soon. Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are closing in on Mikel Merino deal as verbal agreement is now getting closer! Agreement in place on personal terms as Merino wants the move. Verbal discussions with Real Sociedad for package in excess of €30m, talks on to get the deal done.’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A move to the Emirates Stadium for Merino would come six years after his last spell in England - one that lasted just one season at Newcastle United. After joining the club initially on-loan during the summer of 2017, Merino’s move to Tyneside was quickly turned into a permanent one following some brilliant displays in the black-and-white.

However, he would be sold at the end of the 2017/18 season to Real Sociedad with the Magpies making a small, but quick, profit on the midfielder.

Merino has been capped 28 times by his country with his first cap coming in a Nations League game against Germany back in 2020.