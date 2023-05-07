News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
22 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
23 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
23 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Arsenal late fitness call & key player ruled out v Newcastle sees two changes - predicted XI photos

Arsenal team news: Here is the predicted line up to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 7th May 2023, 11:54 BST

Arsenal will be hoping to build on their 3-1 midweek win over Chelsea against an in-form Newcastle side who have won eight of their last nine Premier League matches. The Magpies have lost just once at St James’ Park all season and will be looking for a repeat of last season’s 2-0 win over The Gunners as they look to take a step closer to Champions League qualification.

While Newcastle assess the fitness of Allan Saint-Maximin and Sean Longstaff, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has ruled William Saliba out for the match due to his ongoing lower back injury. Saliba hasn’t featured for Arsenal since picking up the injury against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League back in March.

There are fears Saliba could end up being out for the remainder of the season but Arteta is still hopeful that he will see the Frenchman back in action this month. “We are not there yet today,” the Arsenal head coach responded when asked if Saliba would miss the rest of the season. “Because we’re always hopeful and players are pushing to play. If that’s the case at some stage we’ll announce it. But hopefully that’s not the case.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt after being forced off in Tuesday’s win over Chelsea. The Brazilian missed training ahead of the trip to St James’ Park with a late call set to be made.

Here is the Arsenal predicted line-up to face Newcastle United...

1. GK: Aaron Ramsdale

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

2. RB: Ben White

Photo Sales

3. CB: Jakub Kiwior

Photo Sales

4. CB: Gabriel

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ArsenalTeam newsMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueChelseaChampions LeagueEuropa League