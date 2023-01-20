Arsenal have been fined £80,000 in total after being charged with breaching FA Rule E20.1 in failing to ensure “all directors, players, officials, employees, servants, representatives, spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion,” twice in the space of six days.

Against Newcastle, The Gunners were charged after they were denied a late penalty in the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium. Granit Xhaka's cross into the box hit Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy’s arm from close range but the referee waved away Arsenal's appeals and VAR refrained from intervening.

It is the fourth time a Premier League side had been charged by the FA following a match with Newcastle this season. Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been charged for incidents that took place against Eddie Howe’s side.

Arsenal subsequently admitted the charge and were fined £40,000 by the FA. But in their very next match, Mikel Arteta’s side were charged once again.

During their 3-0 FA Cup win at Oxford, the Arsenal players appealed to referee David Coote to be awarded a penalty after Eddie Nketiah’s shot appeared to strike the arm of Oxford defender Elliott Moore. With no VAR in place, the referee waved play on as the Arsenal players protested.

And an FA statement read: "It's alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 34th minute."

This time, Arsenal denied the allegations and requested a hearing only for an independent regulatory commission to uphold the allegation and impose a second £40,000 fine.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, Mo Elneny and Gabriel appeal to referee David Coote during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Oxford United and Arsenal at Kassam Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)