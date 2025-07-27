Newcastle United face Arsenal in Singapore this afternoon as their pre-season campaigns begin to ramp up.

Newcastle United were defeated 4-0 by Celtic last weekend on a disappointing afternoon in Glasgow for Eddie Howe’s side. After a victory over Carlisle United by the same scoreline a week previous, the Magpies ended a turbulent week full of transfer speculation surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at the club on a sour note.

That talk has continued this week after the Swedish international was omitted from the squad that travelled to Asia amid reports that he wants to explore a move elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta’s side, meanwhile, played their first match of pre-season on Wednesday night, securing a 1-0 win against AC Milan. The Gunners were victorious thanks to a single Bukayo Saka goal, although they would go on to lose a subsequent penalty shootout.

The Singapore Festival of Football sees these two sides meet at the Singapore National Stadium later today with both beginning to ramp up their preparations ahead of a new campaign. Here, we take a look at everything supporters both out in Singapore and back at home need to know about today’s game:

When is Arsenal v Newcastle United?

Today’s game kicks-off at 12:30pm (BST) at the Singapore National Stadium.

How to watch Arsenal v Newcastle United

Supporters can stream Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal online through NUFC TV and Arsenal TV. Newcastle United have offered supporters the chance to purchase a streaming package which includes all of their matches in pre-season and began with last Saturday’s defeat at Celtic Park.

Mags + Members had been sent a unique code that will allow them to purchase streaming for all seven pre-season games, including the women’s Sela Cup clash against Atletico Madrid Femenino, for £9.99. Mags/Junior Mags members can buy the Official Streaming Pass for £19.99 whilst non-members can get all matches for £29.99.

Individual match streams for this game are available to purchase via NUFC TV as well. Those can be bought online and will cost £6.99 depending.

Arsenal v Newcastle United ticket news

Both teams will be well supported out in Singapore but tickets for the game can still be purchased. Each club has their own section of the stadium with Newcastle United, dedicated the away team for this fixture, occupying the West End of the stadium.

Arsenal supporters will be on the opposite side of the stadium. The cheapest tickets remaining in that Newcastle United supporter area will cost $204 (£117). The cheapest tickets in the entire stadium will cost $112 (£65).

Arsenal v Newcastle United injury and team news

Newcastle United will be without Isak this afternoon as he remains on Tyneside to nurse a thigh injury. There are also major doubts surrounding the participation of Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be without new signing Noni Madueke who has been given extra time off following his participation at the Club World Cup with Chelsea. Gabriel Jesus will also miss out as he recovers from an ACL injury he sustained back in January - one that will keep him out until October.