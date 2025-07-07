Arsenal’s search for a winger has reportedly landed them at the door of Chelsea’s Noni Madueke - a man who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times.

Arsenal are beginning to make moves in the transfer market having confirmed their capture of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. The Gunners are also in advanced negotiations over a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres - a transfer that would all but end their faint hopes of signing Alexander Isak.

Arsenal have finished as Premier League runners-up in the last three seasons and will be aiming to go one better next season under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard, who has delivered just one major trophy during his seven-season stint as manager, will again shape his squad to compete in Europe and domestically and could add one reported Newcastle United target to his ranks.

Arsenal’s Noni Madueke transfer interest

According to those reports, Madueke has agreed personal terms over a move to the Emirates Stadium, leaving the progress on a move in the hands of the two clubs as they negotiate a fee for him. Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for £30m - but the Blues are confident of netting significant profit if he leaves the club this summer.

Chelsea value Madueke at around £50m and Enzo Maresca has not ruled-out selling him this summer: “Noni has been very important for us,” the Italian said when asked about rumours linking the winger with a move away from the club. “But my message to the players and to the club is that I want just players that are happy to be with us.

“The ones that are not happy, they are free to go. Noni has been very good during the season.”

Fabrizio Romano has also delivered an update on Arsenal’s interest in Madueke, posting on X: ‘Understand Arsenal are set to send opening bid for Noni Madueke after agreement with the player on personal terms. Told Madueke has committed to a five year deal valid until June 2030, already approved by the player’s camp.’

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season and was linked with a potential move to St James’ Park last summer as Newcastle searched for ways to strengthen their attacking options. Brief links also emerged at the beginning of this transfer window but the Magpies have instead opted to pursue a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga.

The Magpies had an initial bid for Elanga rejected by Forest before submitting an improved offer, worth around £55m, last week. A shortlist of alternatives to Elanga has also been drawn up, should they be unable to agree a fee with Forest. That list reportedly includes Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, PSV’s Johan Bakayoko and West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus - although he has expressed a desire to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.