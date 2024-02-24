Arsenal are hoping to welcome back a few key players back from injury when they host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium this evening (8pm kick-off).

The Gunners head into the game on the back of a five-game winning streak in the league that has seen them score 21 goals. But a 1-0 midweek defeat to Porto in the Champions League showed a more vulnerable side to Mikel Arteta's title challengers.

While Newcastle have a few injury doubts heading into the weekend with Alexander Isak and Joe Willock pushing to return from respective injury absences, Arsenal are also in a similar situation with the likes of Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

When asked directly if Partey would be available, Arteta said in his pre-match press conference: "Let’s see. We have another session today and obviously he’s been out for many, many months now and we need to really nail the timing and when he has enough in the tank to compete, but I think he’s very close.

"It’s the same with Gabby [Jesus] as well, he's done a few things. Alex [Zinchenko] is not far at all, and Tomiyasu is still a little bit more."

Newcastle were the first side to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this season with Anthony Gordon's second half strike sealing a 1-0 win at St James' Park. Arteta branded the decision to allow the goal a 'disgrace' following three VAR checks.

The Magpies have not won at Arsenal since 2010 and haven't completed a league double over The Gunners since the 1994-95 season.