Alexander Isak could miss the next four matches for Newcastle United following a groin injury picked up at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.
Isak was forced off in the first half of Newcastle's impressive 3-1 win at Villa Park, leaving Eddie Howe without an available senior striker. Winger Anthony Gordon played the majority of the match in a central striker role as Newcastle secured a crucial three points.
Gordon could be required to play up front again on Saturday as The Magpies host Luton Town (3pm kick-off). But striker Callum Wilson is closing in on a return from a calf injury and is understood to be in contention to return to the matchday squad this weekend along with Harvey Barnes.
According to The Telegraph, the 'early indication' is that Isak will be out for two to four weeks but scan results are still awaited that could reveal a more serious issue. Such was the case with Joelinton, who has now been ruled out until the end of the season.
A four-week absence would rule Isak out of the upcoming matches against Luton, Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal.
Reflecting on Isak's injury on the night, Newcastle head coach Howe said: "I'd like to say it was my decision but it was Alex's decision [to come off]," Howe admitted. "He felt he had to come off.
"We're hopeful it's not a serious injury, it doesn't look too bad but it's very early to say that. We need a proper diagnosis and then assess from there."
Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...