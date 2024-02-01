Alexander Isak could miss the next four matches for Newcastle United following a groin injury picked up at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Isak was forced off in the first half of Newcastle's impressive 3-1 win at Villa Park, leaving Eddie Howe without an available senior striker. Winger Anthony Gordon played the majority of the match in a central striker role as Newcastle secured a crucial three points.

Gordon could be required to play up front again on Saturday as The Magpies host Luton Town (3pm kick-off). But striker Callum Wilson is closing in on a return from a calf injury and is understood to be in contention to return to the matchday squad this weekend along with Harvey Barnes.

According to The Telegraph, the 'early indication' is that Isak will be out for two to four weeks but scan results are still awaited that could reveal a more serious issue. Such was the case with Joelinton, who has now been ruled out until the end of the season.

A four-week absence would rule Isak out of the upcoming matches against Luton, Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Reflecting on Isak's injury on the night, Newcastle head coach Howe said: "I'd like to say it was my decision but it was Alex's decision [to come off]," Howe admitted. "He felt he had to come off.

"We're hopeful it's not a serious injury, it doesn't look too bad but it's very early to say that. We need a proper diagnosis and then assess from there."

Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...

1 . Harvey Barnes (foot) Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the 'unusual' injury didn't require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now over four months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Barnes has now returned to training and is in contention for the weekend. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02

2 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be too serious with the match at Aston Villa outlined as a potential return date. Wilson missed the trip to Villa Park but could make his return this weekend. Expected return date: Luton Town (H) - 03/02

3 . Jamaal Lascelles (calf) Lascelles missed training and didn't travel to Fulham in the FA Cup due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe stressed the injury was not serious. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02