Arsenal v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI with big Callum Wilson call - photo gallery
Newcastle United’s first test of 2023 is a huge top of the table clash away at Arsenal.
After ending 2022 with a goalless draw at home to Leeds United, the Magpies are aiming to start their 2023 with a bang.
However, to do that, they will have to defeat the league leaders that are yet to drop a single point at home at a venue where they do not have a good recent record.
Newcastle have lost their last 11 games at the Emirates Stadium and haven’t scored in their last seven visits to the ground in all competitions.
They will take some solace from the fact they were the last Premier League team to keep a clean sheet against the Gunners however, after their impressive 2-0 win at St James’s Park in May.
Here, we take a look at the side Eddie Howe could select to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium later today.