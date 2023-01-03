Newcastle United’s first test of 2023 is a huge top of the table clash away at Arsenal.

After ending 2022 with a goalless draw at home to Leeds United, the Magpies are aiming to start their 2023 with a bang.

However, to do that, they will have to defeat the league leaders that are yet to drop a single point at home at a venue where they do not have a good recent record.

Newcastle have lost their last 11 games at the Emirates Stadium and haven’t scored in their last seven visits to the ground in all competitions.

They will take some solace from the fact they were the last Premier League team to keep a clean sheet against the Gunners however, after their impressive 2-0 win at St James’s Park in May.

Here, we take a look at the side Eddie Howe could select to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium later today.

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope and Newcastle are aiming for six clean sheets in a row when they face the Gunners, but know they will have to be on top form against one of the division’s best attacking forces. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier spent four years playing his football in North London for rivals Spurs. The England international will want to impress against Mikel Arteta’s side this evening. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Schar has recently spoken about standards being raised at Newcastle and that starts with the work he and his defensive partners are putting in at the back to maintain Newcastle’s brilliant start to the season. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman The Dutchman is still yet to lose in a Newcastle United shirt and will be hoping to maintain that record at the Emirates Stadium. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales