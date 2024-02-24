Newcastle United face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium later today aiming to complete a league double over the Gunners. And Eddie Howe could welcome back a couple of his key players for the trip to north London with both Joe Willock and Alexander Isak potentially being involved in the game.

Howe admitted last week that the pair were 'close' to a return against Bournemouth and both could be available for tonight's game. Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, watched his side taste defeat against Porto in the Champions League in midweek, ending their stunning recent form.

The Gunners have taken maximum points from their last five league outings - scoring 21 goals in that time and currently sit 3rd in the Premier League table. It is set to be a fascinating encounter between two sides that will have strong memories of their last meeting back in November.

The Magpies won a feisty encounter 1-0 that evening with VAR, controversy and potential red cards all thrown into the mix on a very memorable night. Here, ahead of tonight's game, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Takehiro Tomiyasu - doubt Tomiyasu hasn't featured for Arsenal since leaving to represent Japan at the Asia Cup. He is expected to be back very soon and could feature against the Magpies.

2 . Thomas Partey - doubt Partey has played just five games in all competitions for the Gunners this season with his last appearance coming back in October. He has returned to training although he is considered a big doubt to play on Saturday night.

3 . Gabriel Jesus - doubt The Brazilian has a knee injury and has missed their last three league games - although the Gunners have netted 14 times in that time. Jesus could be an option for Arteta this weekend.