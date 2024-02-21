Newcastle United face a very tough clash against Arsenal at a venue they have only ever won one game at - and that came over 13 years ago. Eddie Howe’s side will come up against one of the form teams in the Premier League on Saturday night with the Gunners having taken maximum points from their last five league outings - scoring 21 goals in that time.

It will be another very tough test for the Magpies this weekend, however, they can take heart from their performances against the top sides this season. Newcastle defeated Arsenal at St James’ Park back in November and despite having a depleted squad, gave Manchester City a good game last month before falling to a stoppage time defeat.

Whilst their injury problems have slowly began to subside, the Magpies still have a number of concerns to deal with this weekend when they make the trip to the capital. However, they could be set to welcome back Joe Willock and Alexander Isak after the pair trained with the group and Howe admitted last week that they were ‘very close’ to a return to action.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash against Arsenal:

Takehiro Tomiyasu - doubt Tomiyasu hasn't featured for Arsenal since leaving to represent Japan at the Asia Cup. He is expected to be back very soon and could feature against the Magpies.

Thomas Partey - doubt Partey has played just five games in all competitions for the Gunners this season with his last appearance coming back in October. He has returned to training although he is considered a big doubt to play on Saturday night.

Gabriel Jesus - doubt The Brazilian has a knee injury and has missed their last three league games - although the Gunners have netted 14 times in that time. Jesus could be an option for Arteta this weekend.