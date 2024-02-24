Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is back with the squad ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Newcastle United (8pm kick-off).
Jesus is officially a doubt for the match with a knee injury and wasn't spotted in training with the Arsenal squad in the build-up to the match against The Magpies. However, a video posted by @YankeeGunner on social media showed Jesus with the Arsenal squad, suggesting he is in contention to return after missing Arsenal's last four matches.
Thomas Partey is also a doubt for the game despite returning to training this week.
"Let’s see. We have another session today," Arteta said on Partey. "He’s been out for many, many months now. We need to really nail the timing of when he has enough in the tank to compete. But I think he’s very close."
"Same with Gabi. He’s done a few things. And Alex [Zinchenko] is not far too.”
Jesus' potential return would be his first match back since scoring and assisting in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.
Newcastle also have a couple of slight doubts for the game with Alexander Isak and Joe Willock returning to training and understood to be in contention after their respective injury issues.
Here are the list of doubts and outs for Newcastle United and Arsenal heading into Saturday's match...