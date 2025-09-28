Getty Images

Newcastle United v Arsenal: VAR was at the centre of the action as Arsenal had a penalty overturned following an incident between Nick Pope and Viktor Gyokeres.

Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park had a major flashpoint in the first-half when referee Jarre Gillett awarded the Gunners a penalty. Nick Pope was the man punished after appearing to clip Viktor Gyokeres as he pounced on a loose backpass by Jacob Murphy.

However, after a long review by VAR official Darren England at Stockley Park, Gillett was sent to the pitchside monitor to check the decision. The debate centred around whether Pope had got a small touch to the ball before bringing down the Swedish international.

The Australian official looked at the pictures on screen for a long time before signalling that he was to overturn his initial decision and restart play with a drop ball for the Magpies.

Announcing the decision to the St James’ Park crowd, Gillett said: ‘After review the Newcastle goalkeeper plays the ball and there is no foul.’

That was received well by the vast majority of those inside St James’ Park as the crowd erupted in glee that the visitors weren’t going to get a chance to open the scoring from the spot.

‘The goalkeeper gets a toe on the ball before contact,’ Gillett added when speaking to Declan Rice in the immediate aftermath of the VAR overturn.

On Sky Sports commentary duties, Gary Neville gave his view of the incident: “I mean Viktor Gyökeres kicks it against Nick Pope's feet. Pope has still blocked Viktor Gyokeres.

“Gyokeres touches the ball and then there is a touch and then he takes him down after that. I'm a little bit torn. I think the referee is debating it with Stockley Park.”

As always, the Premier League Match Centre explained the reasons for the overturn of Gillett’s initial call, writing on X: ‘#NEWARS – 14’ VAR OVERTURN.

‘After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of penalty to Arsenal.

‘Referee announcement: "After review, the Newcastle goalkeeper plays the ball and there is no foul. The final decision is drop ball.”’

Joelinton on physical Arsenal battle

Speaking ahead of the game, Joelinton predicted a physical encounter against the Gunners. Newcastle United and Arsenal played each other four times last season in league and cup action with all four of those ties played at full throttle.

“We’ve had great battles against them in the last few seasons. Sunday is going to be another one and we have to be ready,” the Brazilian said.

“It's going to be a great challenge but we’re playing at home with our fans and have to try our best to win the game. They have a great squad and great players, international players - but we have as well.

“We know their strengths. I'm sure the gaffer is going to put a good plan together to make sure we perform in the best way possible.”

Pope, who had committed the initial foul before Gillett overturned his decision, made up for his error with a number of saves to keep his side in the contest as Arsenal piled on the pressure.