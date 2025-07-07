Arsenal are ‘advancing’ on a move for Alexander Isak’s international teammate after months of speculation linking them with a move for the Magpies man.

The Gunners have been heavily-linked with a move for Isak for over a year now as the Swedish international continues to star for Newcastle United. His 23 strikes in last season’s Premier League was beaten only by Mohamed Salah.

By contrast, Kai Havertz was Arsenal’s top scorer in the league last campaign with just nine goals, fourteen less than Isak. Having fallen short of the league title again, it wasn’t a surprise to see Arsenal being linked with a move for Isak, but after being frustrated in their pursuit, the Gunners have instead moved to sign Isak’s international teammate Viktor Gyokeres.

The former Coventry City and Brighton man has impressed for Sporting CP in Portugal and is expected to return to England this summer. Amid a slew of reports linking the 27-year-old with a move to the Emirates Stadium, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on X, writing on Sunday: ‘The agreement between Viktor Gyökeres and Arsenal on personal terms is valid until June 2030, five years.

‘Viktor has been clear with Sporting as reported: only Arsenal, as soon as possible. Club to club talks advancing, underway to get it done.’

97 goals in two seasons for Gyokeres in all competitions is a stunning return, but he will feel he has unfinished business in England and particularly in the Premier League after being on the books at Brighton but not making a single appearance in the league for them. Gyokeres left the Seagulls on a permanent basis in 2021 as he moved to Championship side Coventry City.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak transfer stance

Arsenal’s advancing pursuit of Gyokeres is good news for Newcastle United and their hopes of keeping hold of Isak this summer. Isak is viewed as an untouchable asset by the Magpies with a near world record transfer fee the only thing that may be enough to tempt them into selling their star man.

Whilst Arsenal’s interest in Isak was genuine, he was even clapped into the Emirates Stadium in January before registering a goal and assist in Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win in north London, Isak was never a realistic target for the Gunners, especially after Newcastle qualified for the Champions League. Very few clubs in world football can afford Isak, particularly this summer with three years left on his contract at St James’ Park.

That may change in twelve months' time if a new deal has not been agreed, but right now Newcastle and Eddie Howe are looking to build with their talisman, rather than without. Newcastle United have returned to pre-season training today as they begin preparations for a new season.

The Magpies will meet Arsenal during those preparations when they face each other at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday 27 July. That game will kick-off at 8pm local time (12:30pm UK time). Streaming details and how to watch are still awaited.