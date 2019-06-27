Arsene Wenger opens up on managerial return after being linked with Newcastle United job
Arsene Wenger has opened up about a return to management.
Wenger – who left Arsenal last year after 22 years at the club – has been linked with the Newcastle United job since it was revealed that Rafa Benitez’s contract at St James’s Park would not be extended beyond June 30.
And the 69-year-old says he’s undecided on another managerial job after taking “a little rest” from work following his record-breaking stint at Arsenal.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I'm still not ready to go back,” Wenger told France24. “I'm more open now than a year ago to talk about that, but I cannot tell you that in the next two or three days I will go into management again.
“I took a little bit of distance and I enjoyed it. I worked for 35 years without any interruptions, so I think I deserved a little rest.”