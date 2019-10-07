‘Ask Mike Ashley’: Richard Keys makes stunning Newcastle United and Rafa Benitez claim
Richard Keys claims that Rafa Benitez TWICE tried to leave Newcastle United for Everton - having tipped the Spaniard to now succeed Marco Silva at Goodison Park.
The pundit, who was heavily critical of Benitez during his time at St James’s Park, has made the stunning claim during his latest blog.
In the post, Keys discusses the Premier League sack race with Silva thought to be close to the exit door at Everton.
And he feels that Benitez could be a candidate to replace Silva - having supposedly aimed for the job twice before – and says sentiment won’t be a factor.
He wrote: “Don’t believe he wouldn’t take it.
“He tried twice to get it when he was at Newcastle - before Sam [Allardyce] and Silva.
“He’d walk back from China for it. Rafa doesn’t do ‘emotion’ - as he proved when he went to Chelsea.
“He does what he believes is right for himself. He always has. Ask Mike Ashley.
“If Newcastle fans are wondering why I’m suggesting Rafa - let me explain.
“Never have I said he isn’t a good coach. We all know he is.
“What irritated me about his time at Newcastle was the constant moaning. He knew the deal. So get on with it.
“Despite being told time and again that he’d walk into one of the world’s top jobs on leaving Newcastle I said he wouldn’t. He didn’t.
“He had the best job he was ever going to get in England - unless Everton are brave enough.”