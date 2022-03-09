The Magpies are yet to lose a league match in 2022 and boast the best defensive record in the English top flight since the turn of the year. The turnaround in form has seen Eddie Howe’s side climb up to 14th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.
To continue their good form, United will have to get a result against against Southampton at St Mary’s, something they have notoriously struggled to do in the Premier League.
In Premier League 20 visits to Southampton, The Magpies have won just twice – an Allan Saint-Maximin inspired 1-0 win in March 2020 and a 2-1 victory secured by a stunning Stephen Carr strike in 2004.
The Magpies have been handed fitness boosts this week with Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser in training but Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson remain out.
1. Kieran Trippier - foot
The 31-year-old fractured his fifth metatarsal after being stamped against Aston Villa last month and has had to wear a protective boot. He has since had a successful operation but we may not see him in competitive action again until April, providing his rehab goes smoothly.
2. Matt Ritchie - knee
Ritchie returned to first team training this week following over a month on the sidelines with a knee injury. Eddie Howe believes the 32-year-old will get back to full fitness quickly but it's unclear whether he'll be involved against Southampton.
3. Callum Wilson - calf
Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. He is still yet to return to full training. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return with Eddie Howe suggesting we could see him in the final few games of the season.
4. Federico Ferndandez - side strain
The Argentinian defender is yet to start a match under Eddie Howe and has been out with a thigh problem. He returned to the bench against West Ham United and Brentford but was left out entirely for Saturday's win over Brighton. He also wasn't pictured in training this week with Howe ruling him out of the next three away matches.
