The Magpies are yet to lose a league match in 2022 and boast the best defensive record in the English top flight since the turn of the year. The turnaround in form has seen Eddie Howe’s side climb up to 14th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

But in order to continue their good form, they will have to get a result against a Brighton side they have notoriously struggled against since the two sides were promoted to the Premier League in 2017.

Brighton are the only current top-flight side Newcastle have never beaten in the Premier League.

A detail picture of the hairstyle of Newcastle maestro Allan Saint-Maximin during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

And they will host Brighton this weekend without some key players once again with Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson ruled out but Allan Saint-Maximin back in contention.

Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. He is still yet to return to full training. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return with Eddie Howe suggesting we could see him in the final few games of the season.

The 31-year-old fractured his fifth metatarsal after being stamped against Aston Villa last month and has had to wear a protective boot. He has since had a successful operation but we may not see him in competitive action again until April, providing his rehab goes smoothly.

Ritchie hasn't been seen in training or match action since Eddie Howe said the 32-year-old had an issue with his knee ahead of the Leeds match and the Newcastle boss has since described his injury as a 'longer term' one.

Javier Manquillo is back available and could potentially start after recovering from an ankle ligament injury. He was an unused substitute at Brentford last weekend.

Saint-Maximin has missed Newcastle's last two matches due to a calf injury according to head coach Eddie Howe. In that time, he has travelled to Monaco for 'intensive' treatment but has now returned to Tyneside and is in contention to feature this weekend.

The in-form Brazilian has been nursing a groin issue for a while. He went down at Brentford to receive treatment but managed to complete the game. He is expected to start on Saturday, though one to keep an eye on.