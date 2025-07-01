Newcastle United face fresh transfer hijack as Aston Villa ‘eye’ move for £60m star

Anthony Elanga is reportedly wanted by Aston Villa this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United could face stiff competition for Anthony Elanga this summer.

The Magpies have already seen Joao Pedro and Liam Delap move to Chelsea this summer and will be desperate not to lose out on Elanga to a Premier League rival. Pedro was the subject of a £50m bid from St James’ Park, whilst Delap was wanted by the Magpies, but instead picked a move to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer.

Elanga, meanwhile, has been listed as one of Newcastle’s top targets throughout the window. The Swedish international impressed under Nuno Espirito Santo last season and has been the subject of much interest from the north east.

Nottingham Forest swiftly rejected a £45m offer from Newcastle United last month, but the Magpies are expected to come in with a new offer for the winger. Sky Sports report that Newcastle’s interest in Elanga is far from over and that they could make another move for the 23-year-old.

However, they may have to act quickly if they do not want to risk losing out on Elanga’s signature to one of their major rivals.

Aston Villa ‘eye’ Anthony Elanga deal

According to TalkSport, Aston Villa have emerged as potential competition for Elanga this summer and eye a move for the winger who is valued at £60m. The Villains avoided breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules by agreeing a deal to sell their women’s team for £55m.

That sale ensured that Villa didn’t have to sell any of their key players and with June having turned to July, they now have twelve months to deal with and come up with solutions to any PSR issues they could encounter this time next year. Villa, therefore, can afford Elanga and, according to reports, have ‘checked on’ the winger this summer.

Unlike Newcastle United, though, Villa cannot offer Elanga Champions League football having missed out on qualification on the final day of the Premier League season. Whilst the Europa League is a step up from Forest’s Conference League participation, there is a possibility that the two clubs could be competing in the same competition next season.

That hinges on the situation surrounding Crystal Palace and Lyon. If Lyon’s demotion to Ligue 2 is reversed, then UEFA could ban Palace from competing in the Europa League, move them to the Conference League to be replaced by Forest.

It is a messy situation that may impact transfer business throughout the summer for those clubs involved. Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be keen to get a deal for Elanga signed and sealed if possible before pre-season really kicks into gear.

The bulk of Eddie Howe’s squad are set to return to Tyneside and begin pre-season training next week - whilst those on international duty are given extra time off. Newcastle’s first pre-season game is scheduled for Saturday 19 July when they face Celtic in the inaugural Adidas Cup.

Howe’s side will be backed by thousands of black-and-white supporters in the away end at Celtic Park that day before they head to Asia to begin their pre-season trip of South Korea and Singapore. Games against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will be staged at St James’ Park on the weekend before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park.