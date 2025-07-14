Conor Gallagher has a number of suitors in England this summer, with Newcastle United among those linked with a move for the former Chelsea man.

Gallagher joined Atletico Madrid last summer in a move that allowed Chelsea to continue spending big on new transfers. A product of the Blues’ academy system, Gallagher’s £40m sale was registered as pure profit on Chelsea’s financial records and allowed Enzo Maresca to add to his squad in the summer window.

Gallagher, meanwhile, enjoyed a fairly decent first season in Spain, playing 48 times under Diego Simeone plus three appearances at the Club World Cup. The 25-year-old has been linked with a return to England this summer, though, with a £50m fee potentially being enough to tempt Atletico into selling.

Newcastle United are long-term admirers of Gallagher and the midfielder is viewed as someone who would be perfect for Eddie Howe’s style of play. However, unsurprisingly, the Magpies are far from the only club interested in signing the former Chelsea midfielder.

Aston Villa ‘join race’ for Conor Gallagher

According to Football Insider , Aston Villa have also shown interest in signing Gallagher this summer with Everton also among the clubs in the race for his signature. Villa missed out on qualification for next season’s Champions League on the final day of last season, with Newcastle United the grateful recipients of the Premier League’s final qualification spot.

Interest from Villa Park comes as the Villains ensured they would not be hit with a points deduction for breaching PSR after selling their women’s team. Newcastle, who saw Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh leave the club last summer to avoid breaching those rules, are understood to be on much better financial footing this time around.

The report also states that the La Liga giants aren’t actively looking to sell Gallagher this summer, but could be tempted into accepting a bid for the England international if their valuation of the player is met.

Conor Gallagher to visit St James’ Park

Whilst Gallagher and the rest of his teammates enjoy a well deserved break after a very long season ended with them competing in the Club World Cup, Atletico will soon begin their preparations for a new season. Simeone will undoubtedly put his squad through their paces before he and his team travel to England for a clash against Newcastle United on Saturday 9 August.

The Magpies will take on Atletico Madrid in the Sela Cup on the final weekend of pre-season before their Premier League campaign gets underway at Villa Park a week later. Atletico will provide a stern test for the Magpies as they prepare for a season that sees them return to the Champions League - with Simeone’s side a potential opponent in that competition.

Newcastle United Women will also play at St James’ Park that day when they face Atletico Madrid Femenino in the Sela Cup. Becky Langley’s side are gunning for promotion to the top division of women’s football and will take on their Spanish opponents at 1pm on Saturday 9 August before Howe and Simeone’s sides square off at 4pm.